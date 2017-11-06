Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:08 pm

Harvey Weinstein Gets Banned From Television Academy for Life

Harvey Weinstein Gets Banned From Television Academy for Life

Harvey Weinstein has received a lifetime ban from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life,” the organization said in a statement. “The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue.”

“The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership,” the statement continued. “We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct.”

“We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment,” the group finished.

The former film executive has already been permanently banned from the Producer’s Guild of America as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr