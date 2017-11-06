Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:08 pm

Frankie Muniz & Alfonso Ribeiro Do the Jive During 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Frankie Muniz & Alfonso Ribeiro Do the Jive During 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Frankie Muniz teamed up with former Dancing With The Stars champ Alfonso Ribeiro for Trio Night!

The 31-year-old Malcolm in the Middle actor and his partner Witney Carson hit the floor with Alfonso during the Quaterfinals on Monday night (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Together, the trio performed a Jive to “Good Place” by Leo Soul and were given a score of 27 out of 30 from the judges.

Earlier in the show, Frankie and Witney danced a Viennese Waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and got a score of 26 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Frankie and Witney’s other dance…
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
