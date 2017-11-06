Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:34 pm

Drew Scott & Rashad Jennings Team Up For 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Drew Scott & Rashad Jennings Team Up For 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Drew Scott recruited Rashad Jennings for Dancing With The Stars Trio Night!

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star hit the floor with Drew‘s partner Emma Slater during the Quaterfinals on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

The trio performed a Cha-cha-cha to “Get Up Offa That Thing” by James Brown and were given a score of 25 out of 30.

During the show, Drew and Emma also did a Waltz to “Both Sides Now (Torch Songs)” by Years & Years and were given a score of 22 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Drew and Emma’s other dance…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Drew Scott, Emma Slater, rashad jennings

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr