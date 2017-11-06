'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Top 5 Celebs Revealed!

There are now just five contestants left on Dancing with the Stars‘ current season following another elimination!

A surprise double elimination rocked the competition last week and now it’s getting down to the wire as we near the finale.

WHO WENT HOME? Meet the contestant who was voted off tonight

The celebs all had to do two dances tonight – one with their partner and another one with a past contestant who returned to the show.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top five…