Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:19 pm

Claire Foy as Neil Armstrong's Wife in 'First Man' - First Look Photos!

Claire Foy as Neil Armstrong's Wife in 'First Man' - First Look Photos!

Claire Foy has officially started production on her upcoming movie First Man!

The 33-year-old The Crown actress was spotted getting into character while on set on Monday (November 6) in Atlanta.

She will be playing astronaut Neil Armstrong‘s wife Janet. Neil will be played by Ryan Gosling. (See his first look photos here.)

Claire was seen with short black hair, a collared white shirt, blue pants, and blue slip-ons as she leaned against a folding chair.

She stood alongside another actress as they guarded their vintage green cooler and a lemonade stand.

From director Damien Chazelle, First Man takes a look at the life of Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on October 12, 2018!
Just Jared on Facebook
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 01
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 02
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 03
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 04
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Claire Foy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr