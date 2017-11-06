Claire Foy as Neil Armstrong's Wife in 'First Man' - First Look Photos!

Claire Foy has officially started production on her upcoming movie First Man!

The 33-year-old The Crown actress was spotted getting into character while on set on Monday (November 6) in Atlanta.

She will be playing astronaut Neil Armstrong‘s wife Janet. Neil will be played by Ryan Gosling. (See his first look photos here.)

Claire was seen with short black hair, a collared white shirt, blue pants, and blue slip-ons as she leaned against a folding chair.

She stood alongside another actress as they guarded their vintage green cooler and a lemonade stand.

From director Damien Chazelle, First Man takes a look at the life of Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on October 12, 2018!