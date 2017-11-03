Taylor Swift: 'Call It What You Want' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift has dropped the fourth song from her upcoming album Reputation – “Call It What You Want.”

The 27-year-old singer took to social media on Thursday (November 2) to tease that the song was being released later that night.

“Holding my breath/ Slowly I said/ ‘You don’t need to save me…” Taylor wrote in the teaser card for the song. She added, “But would you run away with me?” with “Yes” written underneath.

This is the fourth song from the album to be released following “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready for It,” and “Gorgeous.” You can download them all now on iTunes.

Stream the song below!



Taylor Swift – Call It What You Want (Lyric Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Ready the lyrics below!