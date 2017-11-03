Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:03 am

Sam Smith: 'The Thrill of It All' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Sam Smith: 'The Thrill of It All' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Sam Smith‘s new album is finally out!

The 25-year-old entertainer just released his sophomore album The Thrill of It All.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

Sam will be performing his new album during his 2018 summer tour across the United States and Europe.

You can download Sam‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to The Thrill of It All below!!

Also pictured inside: Sam Smith arriving at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday (November 2) in London, England.
