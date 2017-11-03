Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 5:00 am

Priyanka Chopra is All Smiles on Set of 'Quantico' in NYC

Priyanka Chopra flashes a huge smile in between scenes while filming Quantico on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in Long Island, New York.

The 35-year-old actress was spotted wearing sunglasses, jeans, and a shearling-lined jacket as she spent the day filming the upcoming third season of her hit FBI drama.

After a long day on set, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie before jetting off to Los Angeles.

ABC hasn’t announced Quantico‘s season three premiere date yet.

Ready or not.. here I come.. u can’t hide.. LA bound.. #latenightflights #daytrip #workinggirl 🤩🙅🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

