Maroon 5: 'Red Pill Blues' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Maroon 5‘s new album is finally out!

The band – Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar – just released their sixth studio album Red Pill Blues.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maroon 5

Maroon 5 teamed up with SZA, A$AP Rocky, and Julia Michaels for collaborations on the album.

Late last month, the band announced that they will be taking their new album on tour over the summer throughout the United States.

You can download Maroon 5‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to the Red Pill Blues below!