Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:42 am

Kimmel's 2017 'I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' Video Is Here!

Kimmel's 2017 'I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' Video Is Here!

Every year, Jimmy Kimmel asks his viewers to tell their kids that they ate their Halloween candy and then film the kids’ reactions… and every year it’s just as funny!

Jimmy wasn’t there for the show this year as he took a leave of absence this week for his son Billy‘s heart surgery, so Jennifer Lawrence filled in as a guest host.

In some of the videos, the children cursed at their parents and threw objects at them, but in some of them, the kids forgave their parents.

Make sure to watch videos of Jimmy, Channing Tatum, and Pink all doing the prank to their own children as well!


YouTube Challenge – I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy 2017
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Jimmy Kimmel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr