Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Fri, 03 November 2017

Jennifer Lawrence Asks Fans to Name Five of Her Movies... And Most Can't (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence surprised fans on Hollywood Boulevard and asked them to name five of her movies, and most people couldn’t do it!

Despite the 27-year-old actress being an Oscar winner with four total nominations, some of the random people she stopped on the street didn’t know who she was and the ones who did recognize her had trouble naming her movies.

Some of the many movies that the fans could have mentioned: The Hunger Games (plus Catching Fire and Mockingjay), Mother!, Passengers, X-Men: Apocalypse, Joy, Serena, X-Men: Days of Future Past, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, and Winter’s Bone.


