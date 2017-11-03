Jennifer Lawrence Asks Fans to Name Five of Her Movies... And Most Can't (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence surprised fans on Hollywood Boulevard and asked them to name five of her movies, and most people couldn’t do it!

Despite the 27-year-old actress being an Oscar winner with four total nominations, some of the random people she stopped on the street didn’t know who she was and the ones who did recognize her had trouble naming her movies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Some of the many movies that the fans could have mentioned: The Hunger Games (plus Catching Fire and Mockingjay), Mother!, Passengers, X-Men: Apocalypse, Joy, Serena, X-Men: Days of Future Past, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, and Winter’s Bone.



Guest Host Jennifer Lawrence Surprises People on Hollywood Blvd.