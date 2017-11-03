Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids’ Pregnancies

Kris Jenner is a guest on Ellen DeGeneres‘ latest episode and the talk show host grilled the reality TV matriarch on the rumored pregnancies in her family.

It has already been confirmed that Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate, but Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancies are still to be officially confirmed.

Kris brought up how Ellen‘s character Karla was making up “fibs” lately.

“You mean like mentioning [Kourtney and Kendall] are pregnant?” Ellen replied. “Alright, they’re not. But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them.”

Kris responded by saying, “Oh here. I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies.”

Ellen then said, “You’re waiting for your show to do it. I know that.”



