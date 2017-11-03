Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 1:30 am

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Kris Jenner is a guest on Ellen DeGeneres‘ latest episode and the talk show host grilled the reality TV matriarch on the rumored pregnancies in her family.

It has already been confirmed that Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate, but Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancies are still to be officially confirmed.

Kris brought up how Ellen‘s character Karla was making up “fibs” lately.

“You mean like mentioning [Kourtney and Kendall] are pregnant?” Ellen replied. “Alright, they’re not. But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them.”

Kris responded by saying, “Oh here. I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies.”

Ellen then said, “You’re waiting for your show to do it. I know that.”


Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids’ Pregnancies

Click inside to watch another video…


Kris Jenner Calls Khloe’s Boyfriend ‘Daddy’
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres grills kris jenner on kids pregnancies 01
ellen degeneres grills kris jenner on kids pregnancies 02
ellen degeneres grills kris jenner on kids pregnancies 03

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr