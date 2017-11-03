Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:30 am

Blake Shelton: 'Texoma Shore' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Blake Shelton: 'Texoma Shore' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Blake Shelton‘s new album is out now!

The 41-year-old country rocker just released his 11th studio album Texoma Shore – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Shelton

It was recently revealed that the new song “Turnin’ Me On” off of the album is about his longtime love Gwen Stefani!

You can download Blake‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Texoma Shore below!!

Also pictured inside: Blake Shelton attending the launch of his BS Blake Shelton line for Macy’s on Thursday (November 3) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 01
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 02
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 03
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 04
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 05
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 06
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 07
blake shelton texoma shore album stream download 08

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Blake Shelton, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr