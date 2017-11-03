Blake Shelton: 'Texoma Shore' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Blake Shelton‘s new album is out now!

The 41-year-old country rocker just released his 11th studio album Texoma Shore – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Shelton

It was recently revealed that the new song “Turnin’ Me On” off of the album is about his longtime love Gwen Stefani!

You can download Blake‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Texoma Shore below!!

Also pictured inside: Blake Shelton attending the launch of his BS Blake Shelton line for Macy’s on Thursday (November 3) in New York City.