Thu, 02 November 2017 at 11:32 pm

Prince William Advocates for Wildlife at the Tusk Gala

Prince William Advocates for Wildlife at the Tusk Gala

Prince William speaks on stage while appearing at the Tusk Gala on Thursday (November 2) at the Roundhouse in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge spoke on stage to advocate for wildlife threatened by the increasing population in the world.

“In my lifetime, we have seen global wildlife populations decline by over half,” he said (via The Telegraph). “We are going to have to work much harder, and think much deeper, if we are to ensure that human beings and the other species of animal with which we share this planet can continue to co-exist.”

“Africa’s rapidly growing human population is predicted to more than double by 2050 – a staggering increase of three and a half million people per month,” he added. “There is no question that this increase puts wildlife and habitat under enormous pressure. Urbanisation, infrastructure development, cultivation – all good things in themselves, but they will have a terrible impact unless we begin to plan and to take measures now.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince William

