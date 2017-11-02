Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 11:46 pm

James Franco's Brother Dave Supports Him at IndieWire Honors

James Franco's Brother Dave Supports Him at IndieWire Honors

James Franco poses for a photo with his younger brother Dave while attending the inaugural IndieWire Honors on Thursday (November 2) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor, who will next be seen in The Disaster Artist, was honored with the Vanguard Award.

Also in attendance were Creative Independence Award winner Kumail Nanjiani with his wife Emily V. Gordon and Lead Performance – Television winner Sterling K. Brown with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Trumaker suit with Kenneth Cole shoes.
