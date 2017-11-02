Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 10:19 pm

Diane Kruger is Out for Revenge in 'In the Fade' Trailer - Watch!

Diane Kruger is a woman on a mission in the upcoming In the Fade.

The 41-year-old German-American actress plays “Katja, whose life collapses after the death of her husband and son in a bomb attack. The police arrest two suspects, a young neo-Nazi couple, but Katja wants justice,” Deadline reports.

Diane received the Best Actress Award during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for her role, and the film is Germany’s entry in the Oscar Foreign Language category.

In the Fade hits theaters in the United States on December 27.

