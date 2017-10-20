Who Should Win at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017?

Now that the official nominations are in for the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, we want to know: which acts deserve to take home the trophy?

From BTS to EXO to Twice, there are plenty of popular South Korean acts nominated at this year’s ceremony. But now, we want to know: who do you think will be voted as winners?

As a refresher: BTS won Artist of the Year, EXO won Album of the Year with Ex’Act and Twice won Song of the Year with “Cheer Up” during the 2016 ceremony.

To officially vote for your favorites, head to 2017mama.com.

Scroll through all of the categories above by clicking “Next Slide” and tell us who you think will win this year! The Just Jared polls end on October 31.