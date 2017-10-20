Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!
Taylor Swift has a new song out so of course fans are trying to figure out who the lyrics are about!
The 27-year-old singer just dropped her song “Gorgeous” from the upcoming album Reputation and fans are theorizing that it’s about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
“You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous,” Taylor sings on the track.
In the song Taylor mentions that she has a boyfriend and “he’s older than us, he’s in the club doing I don’t know what.” This could mean that she possibly met Joe while she was still dating Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, who were both older than her.
Taylor also sings about the guy having “ocean blue eyes” and Joe has blue eyes!
Here is what fans are tweeting about the song:
Taylor told fans at #reputationSecretSessions that #Gorgeous is about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WS1hro5ojJ
— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) October 20, 2017
Click inside to read more tweets…
Joe Alwyn is the most #gorgeous human being to ever walk the Earth. God Herself confirmed.
— Gorgeous (@TayGiftFromGod) October 20, 2017
"I got a boyfriend he's older than us, he's in the club, I don't know what"
Joe Alwyn 1 – 0 Calvin Harris
— 💎ᏒᎬᏢ💎 (@hewasenchanted) October 20, 2017
is this bout meeting joe alwyn while still with tom
— PALPITATION (@jpcleds) October 20, 2017
Taylor’s new song has been out 15 minutes, and I’m already googling Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Joe Alwyn’s eye colors.
— Elke Thoms (@ElkeThoms) October 20, 2017
I start typing Calvin Harris age, Tom Hiddlestone age and Joe Alwyn age on google 😂 #Gorgeous
— KEZIAH 🌑 (@Keziaaahhh) October 20, 2017
Okay. @josalw I'm giving you my blessing now for being with @taylorswift13. #Gorgeous is such a sweet song, and obviously it's for you.😘😭😍😂
— F (@JediFFF) October 20, 2017
#Gorgeous is about joe alwyn again. She's in love.
— divu♡ (@greedyforlove__) October 20, 2017
YO @josalw THANKS FOR EXISTING 'CAUSE NOW WE GOT #Gorgeous WHISKEY ON ICE ON ME ANYTIME
— All Tay🐍Every Tay (@AllTay_EveryTay) October 20, 2017
I think @taylorswift13 😘 Calls @josalw #Gorgeous ..IN her new song… Seems like that actually. @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 😘#Gorgeous 😍😍
— TAYholic 🐈 (@VarshaS97) October 20, 2017