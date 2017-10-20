Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 2:15 am

Taylor Swift has a new song out so of course fans are trying to figure out who the lyrics are about!

The 27-year-old singer just dropped her song “Gorgeous” from the upcoming album Reputation and fans are theorizing that it’s about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous,” Taylor sings on the track.

In the song Taylor mentions that she has a boyfriend and “he’s older than us, he’s in the club doing I don’t know what.” This could mean that she possibly met Joe while she was still dating Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, who were both older than her.

Taylor also sings about the guy having “ocean blue eyes” and Joe has blue eyes!

Here is what fans are tweeting about the song:

Click inside to read more tweets…

  • Mark

    Taylor is a grown woman, this is embarrassing. I’m embarrassed for everyone. Including the poor soul who had to write this article.

  • Ram

    taylor swift, pop powerhouse & Powerbeard

  • Lee

    I thought she wrote it about herself (in her mind, of course).

  • Hypnotist

    Joe Alywn’s lifeless body has reportedly been found by his parents in their Crouch End home, cause of death: Cringe.

    #Gorgeous

  • Ash

    Lol! So true.

  • Amber

    Taylor Swift has the maturity of a 13 year old girl.

  • disqus_KI86hfj444

    Seriously? How can all her new songs be about the new guy? How long have they been dating? It is not like she/her crew poped out an whole album over a night? it takes months even years to produce an album that songs were probably around way before the new guy smh