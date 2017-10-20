Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 10:30 am

Sarah Jessica Parker Supports Amy Sedaris at New Comedy Series Premiere, 'At Home with Amy Sedaris'!

Sarah Jessica Parker Supports Amy Sedaris at New Comedy Series Premiere, 'At Home with Amy Sedaris'!

Sarah Jessica Parker happily strikes a pose alongside Amy Sedaris while attending the premiere screening and party for her truTV new comedy series At Home with Amy Sedaris held at The Bowery Hotel on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actress and Amy, 56, were joined at the event by Michael Shannon, Saturday Night Live‘s Sasheer Zamata, Difficult People‘s Julie Klausner and Michael Stipe.

In this series co-created by Sedaris and Paul Dinello, Amy will show off her diverse but necessary homemaking skills. These skills range from creating popsicle stick buddies and gutting a fish to making raisin necklaces and entertaining businessmen. Each episode will revolve around a traditional theme, such as: entertaining the grieving, the craft of love making, and cooking without pots and pans.

At Home With Amy Sedaris premieres on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:30pm ET/PT – Watch the trailer below!


At Home With Amy Sedaris – Trailer | truTV

FYI: Amy is wearing a custom Adam Selman dress.
