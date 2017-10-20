Rita Ora Debuts Joyous 'Anywhere' Music Video - Watch Here!

Rita Ora is all smiles as she is greeted by a flock of fans making her way into the BBC Radio 1 studios on Friday morning (October 20) in London, England.

The 26-year-old entertainer promoted her brand new single “Anywhere,” which is the second official single to be released off of Rita‘s upcoming second studio album – her first that will be released in the U.S.

Rita has also just premiered the official music video for the joyous dance song – Watch it below!

Rita will perform “Anywhere” at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards, which she is also set to host, live in London on November 12th.



Rita Ora – Anywhere (Official Video)