Nick Jonas Goes 'Home' for New 'Ferdinand' Movie - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas is lending his voice for the soundtrack of the upcoming animated movie Ferdinand!

The 25-year-old entertainer just released his new song “Home” – and you can listen to it here!

Ferdinand stars John Cena and is about a Spanish bull who would prefer to stop and smell the flowers rather than fight. The film hits theaters on December 15.

You can download Nick‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Home” below!

