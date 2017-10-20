Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 11:02 am

Mariah Carey's Los Angeles Mansion Was Burglarized

Mariah Carey's Los Angeles Mansion Was Burglarized
  • Mariah Carey‘s Los Angeles mansion was broken into by burglars on Thursday (October 19), and they made off with over $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses. – TMZ
  • Hayley Kiyoko is all in her “Feelings.” – Just Jared Jr
  • Lupita Nyong’o has a Harvey Weinstein story, too – Lainey Gossip
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ‘not f–king around’ with chemotherapy. – TooFab
  • A beginner’s guide to PRETTYMUCH. – MTV
  • This beauty blogger convinced Too Faced Cosmetics to become more inclusive. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Maury Phillips; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mariah Carey, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr