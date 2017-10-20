KFC Follows 11 Twitter Accounts - 5 Spice Girls & 6 Herbs!

If you are a fan of KFC’s food, you probably know that their recipe is famous for including 11 spices and herbs.

Well, in one of the most clever Twitter moves we’ve seen, the fast food chain’s account follows exactly 11 spices and herbs.

Those spices and herbs happen to be the five Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm – and six random guys named Herb!

The discovery was made by a Twitter user named @Edgette22 who tweeted out the find and already has over 126,000 retweets and 260,000 likes.