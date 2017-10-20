Kelly Clarkson: 'Christmas Eve' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Prepared to be sleighed, Christmas has come early Kelly Clarkson fans!

The 35-year-old hit-maker has just premiered a brand new, sparkling original Holiday single called “Christmas Eve,” to accompany the October 24 release of her second children’s book inspired by her daughter, “River Rose and the Magical Christmas.”

“River Rose and the Magical Christmas” is Kelly‘s second picture book, following the release of “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby” last fall. She went with a holiday theme this time around because her daughter River Rose loves Christmas so much.

“Christmas Eve” is also available on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Kelly Clarkson – Christmas Eve [Official Audio]

