Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 9:24 am

Kelly Clarkson: 'Christmas Eve' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Kelly Clarkson: 'Christmas Eve' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Prepared to be sleighed, Christmas has come early Kelly Clarkson fans!

The 35-year-old hit-maker has just premiered a brand new, sparkling original Holiday single called “Christmas Eve,” to accompany the October 24 release of her second children’s book inspired by her daughter, “River Rose and the Magical Christmas.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

River Rose and the Magical Christmas” is Kelly‘s second picture book, following the release of “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby” last fall. She went with a holiday theme this time around because her daughter River Rose loves Christmas so much.

Christmas Eve” is also available on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


Kelly Clarkson – Christmas Eve [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Kelly Clarkson’s new Holiday single…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Kelly Clarkson, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr