Justin Timberlake Writes Beautiful Love Letter to Jessica Biel on Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with Jessica Biel in the most romantic way!
The 36-year-old entertainer wrote a beautiful love letter to Jessica that he posted to Instagram and he also shared a video of him singing the Donny Hathaway song “A Song for You.”
“#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio – YES I’ve been back in the studio cooking!” Justin captioned the video. “But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance.”
“To my beautiful Jessica Biel: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so… ‘Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding…’ #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey #ASongForYou,” he concluded.
Justin and Jessica got married on October 19, 2012. Happy anniversary!