Julianne Moore Steps Out to Promote 'Wonderstruck' in NYC

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she arrives at a studio on Thursday morning (October 19) in New York City.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked super chic in a denim dress as she stepped out to promote her new movie Wonderstruck.

During one of her interviews, Julianne praised her 14-year-old deaf co-star Millicent Simmonds.

“Millicent Simmonds is an extraordinary actress, I mean she really is,” Julianne said via People. “To have somebody who’s so young, in their first film, be able to do what she does in this film is just extraordinary.”

Wonderstruck hits theaters on October 20.