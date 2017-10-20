Top Stories
Fri, 20 October 2017 at 1:46 am

Jake Gyllenhaal Celebrates New Calvin Klein Campaign with Sister Maggie!

Jake Gyllenhaal Celebrates New Calvin Klein Campaign with Sister Maggie!

Jake Gyllenhaal poses for a photo with model Liya Kebede at a private dinner to celebrate their new Eternity Calvin Klein campaign on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor and the 39-year-old model portray a loving couple and parents to a young daughter in the new campaign, shot by Emmy-winning director Cary Fukunaga.

Also in attendance at the event were Jake‘s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, actor Kyle MacLachlan and his wife Desiree Gruber, and Calvin Klein‘s Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons.

10+ pictures inside from the private dinner…

Photos: © 2017 Sam Deitch/BFA.com
