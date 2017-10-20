Jaime King Buddies Up with Tallulah Willis & Georgie Flores at Alice McCall Launch Party!

Jaime King is all smiles as she holds hands with her pal Georgie Flores while attending the Alice McCall SS18 Launch Celebration held at Chateau Marmont on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

The former Hart of Dixie actress and the Famous In Love star were joined at the event by the face of the new campaign, Stella Maxwell, as well as Tallulah Willis, musical guest Rainey Qualley, Greer Grammer, Bridget Malcolm, and designer Alice McCall herself.

That same evening, Jaime switched up her look to join Amber Valletta and THE OUTNET’s Andres Sosa at their THE OUTNET x Amber Valletta Party held at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer was also in attendance to show her support.

FYI: Jamie, Stella, Georgie, Tallulah, Rainey and Greer are all dressed in Alice McCall at the launch party.