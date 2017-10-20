Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Adam Lambert Rocks Purple Pants for Night Out in WeHo

Adam Lambert Rocks Purple Pants for Night Out in WeHo

Adam Lambert steps out in style as he arrives at the Delilah Club on Wednesday night (October 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old rocker rocked a leather jacket, purple pants, and platform shoes as he and his friends enjoyed a night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Lambert

Earlier that night, Adam stopped by the Believer Spirit Day 2017 Concert, where he hit the stage to perform a rendition of Bon Jovi‘s hit song “Living on a Prayer.”

Watch a clip from his performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
adam lambert rocks purple pants for night out in weho 01
adam lambert rocks purple pants for night out in weho 02
adam lambert rocks purple pants for night out in weho 03
adam lambert rocks purple pants for night out in weho 04
adam lambert rocks purple pants for night out in weho 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Adam Lambert

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr