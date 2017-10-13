Prince Harry Accepts an Award on Princess Diana's Behalf

Prince Harry appears on stage at the 2017 Attitude Awards on Thursday night (October 12) in London, England.

The 33-year-old actor accept the Attitude Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana‘s behalf. She received the posthumous award for her work to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS.

“She knew that AIDS was one of the things that many wanted to ignore and seemed like a hopeless challenge,” Harry said at the event (via BBC). “She knew that the misunderstanding of this relatively new disease was creating a dangerous situation when mixed with homophobia. So, when, that April [in 1987], she took the hand of a 32-year-old man with HIV, in front of the cameras, she knew exactly what she was doing.”

Also pictured inside: Harry in a tux at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner on Wednesday night.