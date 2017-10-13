Julianne Hough Basically Wrote a Love Letter to Imagine Dragons

Julianne Hough waves to the camera while leaving a workout on Wednesday morning (October 11) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old entertainer went to the Imagine Dragons concert later that night with her husband Brooks Laich and brother Derek Hough and then wrote a love letter to the band on Instagram.

“If you haven’t heard @imaginedragons new album EVOLVE, I highly suggest you get it ASAP!!

I haven’t loved an album from start to finish as much as this one in a really long time! If you haven’t seen them live in concert, then that is also a serious must!” Julianne wrote in her lengthy post.

“The passion and artistry along with thought provoking words and gratitude they deliver to everyone there is beyond words. Not to mention, you’ll be on your feet dancing and singing at the top of your lungs! Ughhhh soooooo good!!!!!” she added.

“I was also lucky enough to be invited to speak and be a part of the #LOVELOUDFEST in Utah this summer that Imagine Dragons created, celebrating and bringing light, love and hope to the LGBTQ+ community. When I say I am a fan, that is a total understatement! These guys are not only putting out impactful music for us all to enjoy and hold on to, but also using their voices and love to really make change and put good out in the world!” she continued.

“If you have a chance to see them live, take it. If you can get their album and embrace it, do it! I feel so much more alive and grateful for what I have after I blast it in my car driving from meeting to meeting! My state immediately changes. I smile at more people in passing, I wave at strangers and give hugs instead of handshakes! People always ask me how I stay so positive and want to know what I do… well, let’s start here, I listen to great music that feeds my soul!!!” Julianne concluded.