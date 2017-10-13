Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Jon Bernthal's Indie Movie 'Sweet Virginia' Debuts New Trailer

Jon Bernthal's Indie Movie 'Sweet Virginia' Debuts New Trailer

Jon Bernthal is starring in the upcoming indie film Sweet Virginia and a new trailer for the movie was just released.

The 41-year-old actor, best known for his work on The Walking Dead and Marvel’s The Punisher, stars alongside Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Here is the synopsis: In the wake of a triple murder that leaves the residents of a remote Alaskan outpost on edge, tightly wound drifter Elwood (Abbott) checks into a motel run by Sam (Bernthal), a former rodeo champion whose imposing physical presence conceals a troubled soul. Bound together by their outsider status, the two men strike up an uneasy friendship—a dangerous association that will set off a new wave of violence and unleash Sam’s darkest demons.

The film hits theaters on November 17 via IFC Films.


Sweet Virginia – Official Trailer l HD l IFC Films
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Christopher Abbott, Jon Bernthal, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr