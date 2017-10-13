Jon Bernthal's Indie Movie 'Sweet Virginia' Debuts New Trailer

Jon Bernthal is starring in the upcoming indie film Sweet Virginia and a new trailer for the movie was just released.

The 41-year-old actor, best known for his work on The Walking Dead and Marvel’s The Punisher, stars alongside Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Here is the synopsis: In the wake of a triple murder that leaves the residents of a remote Alaskan outpost on edge, tightly wound drifter Elwood (Abbott) checks into a motel run by Sam (Bernthal), a former rodeo champion whose imposing physical presence conceals a troubled soul. Bound together by their outsider status, the two men strike up an uneasy friendship—a dangerous association that will set off a new wave of violence and unleash Sam’s darkest demons.

The film hits theaters on November 17 via IFC Films.



Sweet Virginia – Official Trailer l HD l IFC Films