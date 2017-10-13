Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:04 am

John Legend Wants Americans to Get Along in 'Penthouse Floor' Music Video - Watch Now!

John Legend Wants Americans to Get Along in 'Penthouse Floor' Music Video - Watch Now!

John Legend‘s new “Penthouse Floor” video has a powerful message about inclusion and getting along.

In the video featuring Chance the Rapper, the 38-year-old plays a waiter at an upscale hotel restaurant with all white patrons, including one wearing a red “Make It Great” hat – a nod to Donald Trump‘s “Make America Great Again” hats.

Outside of the restaurant, rallies flood the streets with protestors holding “Black Lives Matter” and “The Future is Female” signs.

John then throws a party in the Presidential Suite of the hotel for all the workers and protestors, but then is greeted by the white diners – which he allows in for the party.

Watch the music video below!


John Legend – Penthouse Floor ft. Chance the Rapper
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so stop racists in america now!!

  • Rhonda Schuck

    he’s no legend his name is john stephens