Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 1:09 am

Heidi Klum Praises 'Brave Women' Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

Heidi Klum Praises 'Brave Women' Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

Heidi Klum is voicing her opinion on the sexual harassment scandal surrounding disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case,” the 44-year-old model and TV personality told People mag. “We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood.”

Harvey has served as an executive producer on Heidi‘s hit show Project Runway since 2012. It was announced earlier tonight that Harvey will no longer be working on the show.

“This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world,” Heidi continued. “I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature.”

It was also announced that Harvey‘s estranged wife Georgina Chapman will return to the judge’s chair for the upcoming season of Project Runway All Stars.

“I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable,” Heidi concludes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Heidi Klum

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Hattie McDish

    First intelligent thing I’ve ever heard her say.

  • Barry

    Good picture, Just Jared.

  • Rhonda Schuck

    What’s so brave about them? they let a creepy pervert use them in order to get movie roles.