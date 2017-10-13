Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 1:46 am

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Fashion Collaboration with Revolve!

Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she leaves a Revolve store on Wednesday night (October 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old model went sexy in a black, brown, and white shaggy coat over a low-cut black top as she celebrated the launch of her Chrissy Teigen x Revolve fashion collection.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

After the event at the store, Chrissy and a few of her friends headed out for dinner and a girls night out on the town.

You can check out Chrissy‘s full collection at Revolve.com.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a jacket from her collection with Revolve.
