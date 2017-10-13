Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:30 am

Chris Hemsworth Flies Down Under for 'Thor' Australian Premiere

Chris Hemsworth rolls his luggage through the airport after touching down on Friday (October 13) in Sydney, Australia.

The 34-year-old actor is in town for the Australian premiere of his new Marvel superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok.

Chris hit the red carpet at the L.A. premiere earlier this week with wife Elsa Pataky. The rest of his family was there as well to show support!

Make sure to see Thor: Ragnarok when it hits theaters everywhere on November 3.
