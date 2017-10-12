Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Step Out Amid Marriage Rumors

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan are staying quiet on those marriage rumors!

The 40-year-old actor sparked marriage and engagement rumors on Wednesday night (October 11) when he shared a photo on Instagram cuddling with his 28-year-old model boyfriend while wearing a silver band on his left ring finger.

The following night, Zachary and Miles stepped out to attended Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s Tie the Knot anniversary event, where the two kept their left hands out of sight from the cameras.

Neither Zachary and Miles had commented on the rumors.

