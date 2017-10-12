Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 10:49 pm

Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Step Out Amid Marriage Rumors

Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Step Out Amid Marriage Rumors

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan are staying quiet on those marriage rumors!

The 40-year-old actor sparked marriage and engagement rumors on Wednesday night (October 11) when he shared a photo on Instagram cuddling with his 28-year-old model boyfriend while wearing a silver band on his left ring finger.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zachary Quinto

The following night, Zachary and Miles stepped out to attended Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s Tie the Knot anniversary event, where the two kept their left hands out of sight from the cameras.

Neither Zachary and Miles had commented on the rumors.

See the photo of the couple below!

a laurel canyon kind of night.

A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on

Just Jared on Facebook
zachary quinto miles mcmillan step out amid marriage rumors 01
zachary quinto miles mcmillan step out amid marriage rumors 02
zachary quinto miles mcmillan step out amid marriage rumors 03
zachary quinto miles mcmillan step out amid marriage rumors 04

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Miles McMillan, Zachary Quinto

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr