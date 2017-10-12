Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 11:27 pm

Blake Lively Reveals She was Sexually Harassed by a Makeup Artist

Blake Lively is opening up about her own “terrifying” experience with sexual harassment.

The 30-year-old actress revealed that she was filmed and sexually harassed by a former makeup artist on set of a past project.

“He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” Blake told the LA Times. “I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.”

When she told the producers what happened, they did nothing.

Blake says she then went to a lawyer about the sexual harassment compliant, resulting in the makeup artist being removed from the project, but did not receive any other punishment.

“Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood,” Blake said.

When asked about Harvey Weinstein earlier this week, Blake said that it’s “important that women are furious right now.”
