Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Lunch in Calabasas

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been spending a ton of time together this week!

The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted dining at Toscanova on Wednesday (September 13) in Calabasas, Calif.

Sofia wore a white sweatshirt with the word “Lover” written on it in red, along with jeans, blue sneakers, and cat-eye sunglasses. Scott opted for a black sweatshirt and camo pants.

They also went shopping at Polacheck’s Jewelers.

On Friday, the two stepped out in Calabasas again, this time for a coffee run. Afterward, they headed to Beverly Hills to do some shopping at Barneys New York.

Earlier this year, Scott and Sofia hung out on a yacht while vacationing in Cannes, France, and they stepped out for dinner in Malibu together as well, though Sofia has denied any romance rumors.

15+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie out and about in LA…