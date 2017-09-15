Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, has died at the age of 46 in an apparent suicide.

Rosie started dating Michelle in 2011 and they got married in June 2012. The broke up in November 2014 and their divorce was finalized in March 2016. They were parents to their daughter Dakota, who is now 4 years old.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” Rosie told TMZ in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle‘s family, her wife and their child.”

Michelle died on Monday (September 11) at her home.

“… If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out,” Michelle‘s mom wrote in a statement.

We send our thoughts to all of Michelle‘s loved ones during this difficult time.