Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 4:25 pm

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, has died at the age of 46 in an apparent suicide.

Rosie started dating Michelle in 2011 and they got married in June 2012. The broke up in November 2014 and their divorce was finalized in March 2016. They were parents to their daughter Dakota, who is now 4 years old.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” Rosie told TMZ in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle‘s family, her wife and their child.”

Michelle died on Monday (September 11) at her home.

“… If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out,” Michelle‘s mom wrote in a statement.

We send our thoughts to all of Michelle‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
rosie odonnells ex wife michelle rounds dead 01
rosie odonnells ex wife michelle rounds dead 02
rosie odonnells ex wife michelle rounds dead 03
rosie odonnells ex wife michelle rounds dead 04
rosie odonnells ex wife michelle rounds dead 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michelle Rounds, RIP, Rosie O Donnell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr