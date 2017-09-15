Patrick Dempsey & Kate Walsh Have Mini 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion!

Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh are reuniting for a good cause!

The former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars are featured in Cigna’s new ad campaign, which also stars Neil Patrick Harris and Donald Faison.

The campaign aims to promote preventative care and yearly check-ups as well as encourage viewers to take control of their own health.

“Kate’s fun, and her comic timing is amazing. We were always playful on set anyway, and then we would get serious, but this was fun just to be playful and to make each other laugh,” Patrick told People about the reunion.

Check out the entire video below…