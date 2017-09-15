Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 5:33 pm

Nina Dobrev Chats About Her Epic 80s Inspired Labor Day Party on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Nina Dobrev Chats About Her Epic 80s Inspired Labor Day Party on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Nina Dobrev rocks a hot black dress during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The actress sat down to chat about her brand new movie, Flatliners with the host, as well as John Stamos!

Talking about her recent Labor Day party, Nina joked with Jimmy about how she just said John‘s name five times and “Poof, he appeared.”

Check out Nina‘s full interview below, along with 10+ pictures inside…
