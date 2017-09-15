Lady Gaga Sends Love to Selena Gomez After Kidney Transplant

Lady Gaga is sending her love to Selena Gomez after news of her kidney transplant.

The 30-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter to write a sweet note to Selena, just a day after she revealed that she was given a kidney from her best friend Francia Raisa.

“Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration,” Gaga wrote on her account.

Gaga is also going through her own health battle and had to cancel her Rock in Rio performance yesterday.

She was hospitalized for “severe pain” earlier in the week and is being cared for by the “very best doctors.”

Our thoughts are with both Gaga and Selena as they bravely fight their health battles!