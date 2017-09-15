Jodie Sweetin Has Never Watched a 'Full House' Episode!

Jodie Sweetin just made a major Full House confession!

The 35-year-old actress revealed that she’s never watched an entire episode of the hit series.

“I have to be honest. I don’t know that I’ve ever watched an entire episode of Full House. Not sat down for an entire episode,” Jodie told the audience during the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview.

She added, “Now, I don’t have a TV. I have like Netflix and HBO GO, but I don’t have regular TV, so it’s never on in my house. My kids watch it, like at their dad’s house, or on the iPads. But I don’t know that I’ve ever watched it. I watch clips.”

The third season of Fuller House will debut on September 22nd, the same day as the 30th anniversary of Full House.

Make sure to check out the new trailer!