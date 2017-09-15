Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 11:54 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Had to Explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem

Jennifer Lawrence Had to Explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem

Jennifer Lawrence may be a total Kardashians expert, but her mother! co-star Javier Bardem had no clue who they were!

While on the film’s set, Jennifer had her own “Kardashians tent” to escape the movie’s intense environment and she had to explain it all to Javier.

“She told me once about the Kardashians. Now I know more about who they are, but at the time, I didn’t know who they were,” Javier explained to MTV.

He added, “She was laughing at me so hard, You don’t know who the Kardashians are? Like she was talking to me about Einstein. ‘No, I don’t know who those people are. Who are them? What’s their planet? Where are they coming from? What do they want? Where is the spaceship?’”
