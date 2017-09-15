Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 9:21 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Playing Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Playing Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman

Jake Gyllenhaal is getting real about playing Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman.

The duo sat down to chat about their upcoming film Stronger during a Build Series panel on Friday (September 15) in New York City.

They were also joined by co-star Tatiana Maslany and director David Gordon Green.

“I think it was very important to all of us to be true to the real moments, the complexities of being a human being,” Jake explained.

He added, “I think that’s what storytelling should be about, saying, ‘Yes you should be grateful but you can be selfish and angry too and that’s okay. As long as you’re good.’ That was very important to show.”
