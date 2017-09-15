Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017

Hailey Baldwin Plays Stylist at Adidas London Fashion Week Show

Hailey Baldwin is turning stylist for London Fashion Week!

The 20-year-old model partnered with Adidas and JD Sports to create Streets of EQT, a fashion show celebrating street style, on Friday (September 15) at The Old Truman Brewery in London, England.

She sported a black and white Adidas crop top, sweatpants, grey jacket, and heeled booties.

Hailey curated the secret, off-schedule show to celebrate her EQT Essentials campaign for JD Sports.

“I can’t believe how nerve-racking that was,” she told Footwear News after the show. “It’s really exciting to be on the creative side, as I don’t get to do that ever.”

“I wanted a really diverse cast that included different people that represent street style and culture,” Hailey added. “What I love most about street-style fashion is that it’s accessible – it’s something that everyone can connect with. I wanted to create something that everyone could be a part of, giving consumers the opportunity to sit on the front row and have the chance to walk in a show alongside well-known faces.”

Hailey was joined by her model pal Jourdan Dunn and singer Talia Storm.

