Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 10:02 pm

Fergie Steps Out Following Josh Duhamel Separation News

Fergie Steps Out Following Josh Duhamel Separation News

Fergie is keeping things positive following news of her separation from husband Josh Duhamel.

The 42-year-old entertainer was all smiles while stepping out of the Copacabana Palace Hotel on Friday (September 15) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fergie, who is in South America for her performance at the Rock in Rio Music Festival, stopped to greet the many fans outside of the hotel.

Yesterday, Fergie and Josh announced that they separated as a couple earlier this year.

Fergie and Josh were married for eight years and share a four-year-old son named Axl.
fergie steps out after divorce news 01
fergie steps out after divorce news 02
fergie steps out after divorce news 03
fergie steps out after divorce news 04
fergie steps out after divorce news 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Fergie

