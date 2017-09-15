Fergie Steps Out Following Josh Duhamel Separation News

Fergie is keeping things positive following news of her separation from husband Josh Duhamel.

The 42-year-old entertainer was all smiles while stepping out of the Copacabana Palace Hotel on Friday (September 15) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fergie, who is in South America for her performance at the Rock in Rio Music Festival, stopped to greet the many fans outside of the hotel.

Yesterday, Fergie and Josh announced that they separated as a couple earlier this year.

Fergie and Josh were married for eight years and share a four-year-old son named Axl.