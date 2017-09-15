Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 7:36 pm

Christian Bale Grabs Lunch After Opening Up About Weight Gain

Christian Bale Grabs Lunch After Opening Up About Weight Gain

Christian Bale showed off his heavier figure while out to lunch!

The 43-year-old Oscar winning actor stepped out to grab a bite to eat at Early World restaurant on Friday afternoon (September 15) in Brentwood, Calif.

Earlier in the day, he was spotted getting breakfast after arriving back to LA the day before.

Christian is sporting a fuller figure for his upcoming role in a movie where he will be playing Dick Chaney.

Not much is known about the untitled film, which has not yet begun filming, but Christian did reveal how he’s been putting on weight.

The flick is also set to feature Steve Carell and Amy Adams.

