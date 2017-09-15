Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 8:11 pm

ACM Honors 2017 - Full Performers Lineup & Winners List

ACM Honors 2017 - Full Performers Lineup & Winners List

The 2017 ACM Honors special is set to air on CBS this evening and here is everything you can expect to happen during the show!

The concert was taped back in August at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and now it finally is airing for everyone to watch at home.

Throughout the night, there are going to be a bunch of great performances and country artists will be honored with several awards.

The point of the show is to put a focus on the people whose categories at the ACM Awards didn’t make the broadcast, and to also honor more artists.

Tune in for the show at 9pm ET on Friday (September 15) on CBS.

Click inside for the full performers and winners list…

Performers

Kelsea Ballerini
Alan Jackson
Chris Janson
Toby Keith
Little Big Town
Maren Morris
Brad Paisley
Thomas Rhett
Hillary Scott
Chris Stapleton
George Strait

Presenters

Jason Aldean
Bobby Bones
Ross Copperman
Lady Antebellum
Jimmy Webb
Little Big Town
Maren Morris
Brad Paisley

Winners List

Kelsea Ballerini - Gene Weed Milestone Award
Toby Keith – Poet’s Award
Bob Kingsley – Mae Boren Axton Service Award
Reba McEntire – Mae Boren Axton Service Award
Nashville cast – Tex Ritter Film Award
Dolly Parton – Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award
Shel Silverstein – Poet’s Award
George Strait – Cliffie Stone Icon Award
Just Jared on Facebook
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 01
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 02
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 03
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 04
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 05
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 06
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 07
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 08
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 09
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 10
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 11
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 12
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 13
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 14
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 15
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 16
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 17
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 18
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 19
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 20
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 21
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 22
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 23
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 24
acm honors 2017 full performers lineup 25

Photos: CBS
Posted to: 2017 ACM Honors, Dolly Parton, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr